Whose rule of law is it?
Some questions on where the country's headed this week, and a reminder that we're live with Preet Bharara at 11 a.m. Eastern today
Today, Thursday, June 5, at 11 a.m. Eastern, we’ll be going live with lawyer and former United States Attorney Preet Bharara. You can watch our Live events on your desktop at The Ink or on your phone or tablet with the Substack app.
Can a university obey enough?
Under Donald Trump, is the pardon power just patronage in disguise?
How truly Kafkaesque are the White House’s attacks on the law? Judge James Boasberg’s ruling that the men sent to El Salvador’s CECOT prison can challenge their kidnapping and removal provides a clue.
Is Trump projecting — or trying to erase Joe Biden’s presidency?
Are immigrants and asylum seekers even supposed to follow the rules anymore?
Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is ready to fight — can the Democratic Party process generational change?
How have the ever-expanding definitions of “antisemitism” and “national security” brought us to a new travel ban on refugees and college students?
Have chatbots made everyone a cheater?
With Elon Musk reportedly on the outs with the White House, are centrist Democrats seriously considering courting him as an ally?
And does new evidence show that mass protest really works?
The Ink is powered by readers, not billionaires. Help us stand up for independent media that isn’t afraid to tell the truth by joining us today, or give a gift or group subscription.
Before we talk with Preet Bharara later this morning, visit the links below for a look back at some of our past coverage of the courts, the expansion of executive power, and Donald Trump’s ongoing attempt to bend the law to his own ends.
Take our future-of-media survey
We want to know what sort of news and analysis you are looking for, how you feel about the legacy press, and what you think of the latest media forms (like this newsletter). If you don’t mind answering a few questions for us, we invite you to help us understand — and shape — the future of media.
The survey runs through tomorrow, so get your answers in soon. Just click on the button below to get started.
Why are we tacking into the “winds” of a ketamine infused bigot? He had his Icarus moment. Now we need put on our foulies and provide sageful advice to our successors.
What concerns me is that Elon actually accomplished what he intended to, he has left many of his minions in place and they are collecting and collating privacy data on US citizens, or already have.
Trump got in bed with someone who is quite possibly a more reprehensible human being than he is, and he seems to be afraid to alienate Elon now that he has supposedly turned on him. And of course, at the end of the day we the people are the biggest losers.