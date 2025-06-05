The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Johnson's avatar
Jay Johnson
1h

Why are we tacking into the “winds” of a ketamine infused bigot? He had his Icarus moment. Now we need put on our foulies and provide sageful advice to our successors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rebecca Clough's avatar
Rebecca Clough
2h

What concerns me is that Elon actually accomplished what he intended to, he has left many of his minions in place and they are collecting and collating privacy data on US citizens, or already have.

Trump got in bed with someone who is quite possibly a more reprehensible human being than he is, and he seems to be afraid to alienate Elon now that he has supposedly turned on him. And of course, at the end of the day we the people are the biggest losers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture