Democrats weren’t supposed to be the story at Donald Trump’s mini-“State of the Union” joint address to Congress, but Texas congressman Al Green decided to stand up and make trouble anyway (it’s kind of his thing). He got ejected for a breach of “decorum” after his behavior bothered noted observer of decorum JD Vance, and his exit was cheered on most visibly by fellow decorum devotees Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

And the story was about how Green “creates headaches for Democrats by deviating from party orders.” When you shout — even bravely — people remember the shouting, not the words. Shouting is against decorum, you know.

But “dems in disarray” talk is pretty cheap these days, and it’s worth paying attention to what Green was shouting about. Why? His floor protest focused specifically on the things Trump left out. Specifically, he got tossed out by the sergeant-at-arms after shouting, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” and afterwards he went on to say:

I'll accept the punishment. It's worth it to let people know that there's some of us who are going to stand up to against this president's desire to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

Trump’s speech never even mentioned Medicare or Medicaid. And Social Security only came up when he talked about DOGE’s cost-cutting adventurism, or tax cuts (which don’t matter to the people who depend on Social Security most). The speech seemed phoned in from the world of Breitbart and Fox News, where the problems facing America come down to transgender Americans destroying women’s sports, immigrant criminals invading, and cheaters keeping you from getting yours. Nothing to do with the actual state of the Union, which for most people has to do with the state they’re in, and the state of the programs they depend on

And those programs are indeed on the chopping block. Cuts to Medicaid and Medicare are being discussed as the Republicans in Congress work on budget reconciliation. Even Social Security — once an untouchable third rail — is under serious threat, collateral damage in DOGE’s endless rounds of lawless firing.

This is the stuff that matters to people. 79 million Americans are enrolled in Medicaid. Medicare serves 68 million seniors. Social Security impacts everyone. If you’re going to talk about the state of the Union, the state of these programs can’t be left out.

Yes, that message made it to the Democrats’ popsicle sticks. But looking back now, do you remember what was on those little signs? Or just that they were little signs, and seemed, well, ineffectual?

Rep. Green got loud, and tried to make the point stick for the television viewers who needed to hear it. People who may not quite know who Elon Musk is, let alone what exactly he’s stealing.

He also made it very clear that Trump is ducking these issues. And that suggests a way forward: Shout about them! Democrats who didn’t attend the joint session, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have been sounding the alarm about Medicare and Medicaid. They get it. Even Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is talking about it now.

But all Democrats need to be talking loudly on this, even if they risk getting thrown out of Congress or anyplace else. Not to make it about them, but to own the conversation — and to make it about the issues that really do matter to Americans. And the same goes for everyone else.

That’s worth shouting about. And listening to.

SMALL STEP

Stand Up for Science

It’s weird to even have to point this out, but American scientific research is at the heart of what makes modern life possible. And more practically, the funding that powers that research lets the scientists who work at the universities and hospitals and research institutions and scientists do the critical work of solving our biggest problems, from infectious disease on up to climate change. The Trump II administration — out of ignorance, or outsized faith in the power of artificial intelligence (it’ll solve every problem someday, they tell us), or misplaced love for cancer, or just a misunderstanding of mice — is putting that all at risk by taking that money away.

Since we can’t just let a new Dark Ages happen, it’s time to get out there and make the case for science. Tomorrow, March 7, 2025, at noon Eastern, there’s a national day of action planned to do just that: Stand Up for Science. Make plans to attend the main DC-area rally, or find one of the many smaller events happening across the country.

DEEP BREATH

Get lost

Look, we understand how dependent we all are on our smartphones. We wrote some of this very item on a smartphone. You’re likely reading this on your smartphone. But when was the last time you put it away and tried to negotiate the world without phone-free? Sam Kriss over at Numb at the Lodge gave it a shot, trading in his smartphone for a dumb one, giving up maps and social media and chat (and newsletters) for a while, and came away a little lost — and a lot more enlightened.

Not using a phone taught me what a phone is really for. It’s not for communicating with other people, getting directions, reading articles, looking at pictures, shopping for products, or playing games. A phone is a device for muting the anxieties proper to being alive. This is what all its functions and features ultimately achieve: cameras deliver you from time, GPS abstracts you out of space, and an all-consuming screen that keeps you a constant safe distance from yourself. If there’s something you’re worried or upset about, you can simply hide behind your phone and it will all go away. One third of adults say they’re on their phones almost constantly. Their entire waking lives are spent filling time, plastering over the gaps, burning up one day after another, waiting for something to happen, and it never does.

