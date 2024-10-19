Happy weekend, readers of The Ink!

But first, if you didn’t get a chance during the week, we invite you to read our reflections on what Kamala Harris still can — and must — accomplish in these last weeks of the campaign. Even after Harris entered the lion’s den to face Bret Baier, even as Trump ducks interview after interview, there remains a better story to tell.

She needs to summon the distrusting back into belief. Doing so will require more than telling the usual story of being a middle-class kid, just like you. She needs to show people who have lost faith that she sees why. That both parties have failed them, one more than the other, but both, really.

Readings

Blind justice, blind ambition