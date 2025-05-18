Happy Sunday, and welcome back to The Ink Book Club. We’re gearing up for our special live video discussion with Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, the authors of Abundance, happening this Wednesday, May 21, at noon Eastern. If you have any observations, thoughts, or questions for Klein and Thompson, we’d love it if you’d drop them in the comments below, and we’ll do our best to address them during the discussion.

The Book Club is open to all supporting subscribers

We are now in our third week of discussions around Abundance, by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson. Thanks so much for your engaged, thoughtful, and provocative participation in these conversations, which have led to so many new insights not only into the book itself, but also about how progressives can continue to think — and act— towards the future even as politics and culture are overwhelmed by the very regressive forces of and around Donald Trump.

As Anand pointed out this past week, most of us haven’t yet figured out how to effectively resist, regroup, or rethink amid the chaos and cruelty of these last months. But whatever your response to Abundance, we think the book offers not just a vision of the future of its own, but acts as a mood ring, or a sounding board, one that helps us take stock of and focus our own visions of the future.

To that end, we offer some questions to reflect on as you continue reading. Enjoy what remains of the weekend. We look forward to reading your comments.

