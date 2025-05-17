The.Ink

Warren Burrows
3h

Anand,

I have read your post twice. I was saddened and worried. Your frustration was palpable. I share the same frustration although, I realize I am part of comfortable crowd. I read and listen and think big thoughts of civilizational change. However, I have taken little action save for a couple of Anti-Tesla demos and connecting with Indivisible and Communities Arising. But I am still haunted thst this is nowhere near enough. Every evening and morning starts with a new worry. Today is not so much the Trump/Musk curcus, but the deep well planned and methodical work of Russel Voight, the bespeceled wizard behind the curtain.

You, Anne Applebaum, Ruth Ben Gant, Heather Cox Ruchardson, and AnatShenker-Osono, and others are my anchors.

Keep it up.

Warren Burrows, MD

Robynne Snow
3h

The best piece I’ve read since the election

