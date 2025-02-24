#OccupyTesla
Tomorrow at 3 p.m. Eastern, we will go live with labor writer Hamilton Nolan about an emerging strategy to hit Shadow President Elon Musk where it hurts
How do you stick it to the world’s richest man? Labor journalist Hamilton Nolan has a practical plan to defund Elon Musk by sinking the value of Tesla.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 25, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be talking with Nolan about how everyday people can put real pressure on Musk and help to roll back his anti-worker, anti-American, and downright anti-human agenda. Please join us.
Hamilton Nolan has been an indispensable voice reporting on the labor movement and his newsletter, How Things Work, is a must-read for anyone interested in the issues at the intersection of labor, politics, and power — and these days, that should be just about everyone. In his writing for In These Times, The Guardian, Gawker — where he was a leader in the unionization drive — and in his new book, The Hammer, Power, Inequality, and the Struggle for the Soul of Labor, Nolan has chronicled organized labor’s struggle to redefine and rebuild in the 21st century and continues to explore how solidarity offers solutions to inequality, where America’s electoral politics have fallen short.
Protest was at the Tesla dealership in Loveland, CO this past Saturday.
I am concerned about the sign saying that burning a Tesla will help democracy. Burning Tesla has no impact on Elon Musk and a lot of impact on the environment and your neighbor. Some people, like me, bought one long before it was clear how dangerous Musk is because we are environmentally conscious. I drive cars 10-15 years before I get a new one and other than using a supercharger when traveling long distances (which is seldom since the range has decreased by over 30% in the 6.5 years I have had mine), Tesla will not get a penny from me.