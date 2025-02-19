TOMORROW: Join us live with Anat Shenker-Osorio
Thursday, February 20, at 12:30 PM Eastern, we’ll be talking to the messaging guru about how to speak the truth in this moment, how to stand up against Trump — and how to win
One of the biggest influences on our thinking here at The Ink has been the work of messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio. The campaign strategist, communications researcher, writer, contributor to this very newsletter, and all-around keen observer of political problems and solutions is an indispensable voice in this moment. She may not actually be able to see the future, but her recommendations for Democratic candidates during the last election got it exactly right on many of the issues it’s taken most pundits months of postmortems to grasp. And it’s time to check back in.
We’ll be going live with Shenker-Osorio tomorrow at 12:30 PM Eastern, talking about everything from negotiating the language of this moment, to the inner workings of the Trump-Musk administration’s assault on understanding, to how to speak out effectively and build an opposition that can actually win.
To join and watch, download the Substack app (just click on the link below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device.
In the meantime, catch up on some of our previous conversations with Shenker-Osorio below, and make sure to subscribe to her podcast, Words to Win By, and follow her on Bluesky to keep up with all of her insights.
We look forward to seeing you all tomorrow!
Readers like you make The Ink possible and keep it independent. Sign up to join our mailing list, support my work, and help build a free, fearless media future by becoming a paying subscriber today. And if you’re already a part of our community, thank you, and consider giving the gift of The Ink!
I do not have a phone advanced enough to get your app. It is disappointing that I cannot access some of your wonderful speakers and commentary. Is this a problem you are aware of, that many people cannot access The.ink or substack??
Fly your flag. It belongs to all of us. Remind each other that we’re one country.