One of the biggest influences on our thinking here at The Ink has been the work of messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio. The campaign strategist, communications researcher, writer, contributor to this very newsletter, and all-around keen observer of political problems and solutions is an indispensable voice in this moment. She may not actually be able to see the future, but her recommendations for Democratic candidates during the last election got it exactly right on many of the issues it’s taken most pundits months of postmortems to grasp. And it’s time to check back in.

We’ll be going live with Shenker-Osorio tomorrow at 12:30 PM Eastern, talking about everything from negotiating the language of this moment, to the inner workings of the Trump-Musk administration’s assault on understanding, to how to speak out effectively and build an opposition that can actually win.

In the meantime, catch up on some of our previous conversations with Shenker-Osorio below, and make sure to subscribe to her podcast, Words to Win By, and follow her on Bluesky to keep up with all of her insights.

We look forward to seeing you all tomorrow!

