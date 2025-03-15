Hello, friends and readers! And happy Saturday to all.

How, five years on, Covid changed the world we know — and how we know it

Is there more to the biochemical language of life than DNA and RNA?

How Robert Caro learned about power and found his mission

What imaging the world without us can teach us about caring for nature

The real story of Zelensky’s fatigues

How liberals (and mainstream Republicans) lost their way, and steered us towards losing everything

A programming note: More Lives next week!

Join us this coming week for more great Live conversations. Monday, March 17 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll have our weekly conversation with scholar of fascism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. And Thursday, March 20, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern (a half-hour later than usual) we’ll be joined again by messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio. We hope to see you at both!

Ides of March

No, it wasn’t quite Shakespearean — even serious resistance to the American would-be Caesar turned out not to be in the cards — but after Chuck Schumer and eight other Senate Democrats voted to pass the Republican budget yesterday, even after House Democrats stood firmly opposed, the metaphorical knives are out within the Democratic Party.

What’s next for the Democratic Party is far from clear, but there’s a real crisis of leadership now. The largely older Senate Democrats saw the political blowback of signing off on a shutdown as a worse threat than signing off on another six months of DOGE’s chaos and relinquished whatever limited leverage they might have had to exact concessions.

They’re clearly at odds with the younger leaders in the House — and with anyone who wants to achieve progressive goals in the foreseeable future. And, as Anand puts it, that means the political fight ahead is more complex than ever:

And I suggest that this is now a two-front war: the first and most urgent job is to fight the Trump-Musk rampage. The second but not trifling one is to depose much of what currently masquerades as Democratic Party “leadership” and build a new party.

And as always, that’s up to the people.

And now, your weekend reads

How Covid changed us