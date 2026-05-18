In every age, there is some place that epitomizes power. As I argue in my New York Times review of Theo Baker’s terrific debut, “How to Rule the World,” a shadowy, secretive Stanford-inside-Stanford may qualify as that place for our time:

“If America is the most powerful country on earth, and Silicon Valley the most powerful place in that country, and Stanford the most powerful institution in that place, and a secretive network of students and adult hangers-on there the hub of influence on campus (I know that’s a lot of ifs, but let me finish), then here lies the rapacious, awkward center of the world.”

Baker’s book, I argue, “follows in the tradition of Michael Lewis’s Wall Street chronicle ‘Liar’s Poker,’ but with more pimples and less eye contact.”

This may not be a world you want to know about, but it is one you need to know about, because it is deciding about your life, even if you have limited power to decide about it.

The peddlers of AI are now vowing to rewire all human commerce, connection, love, governance, and health. It is worth understanding the mentalities guiding them as they prosecute their attempts.

Here is a gift link from me to check out the review at The Times:

Read the review at NYTimes

And I want to know what you think. Are these people and institutions you trust to reorder the world? Do you have any faith in their claims to be making the world better?

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