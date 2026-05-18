The.Ink

The.Ink

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Jan Young's avatar
Jan Young
12h

Mostly no. This center power being ultimate importance basically ignores the large populations of the world and concentrates on wealth and power for a centered few. How is that good for the world.

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Silvio Nardoni's avatar
Silvio Nardoni
11h

These are people who are used to thinking of themselves as the smartest one(s) in the room. But intellectual brilliance is no substitute for a well-developed conscience. On that scale, some of them fall into the lower quartile. That’s not a permanent condition, but it is a signal that there needs to be some sort of counter-balance present when decisions of an epic scale are being made. Perhaps they should invite a few of the disregarded liberal arts majors, people who might actually read books, into the conversation.

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