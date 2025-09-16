The.Ink

Claridge
13h

The blacklist has never left. Now, it is just public and approved by the US government. Your/our outrage is not commensurate with the threat.

Lisa Gonzalez
13h

Thank you for this. I gained a ton of insight about Cohn and how he influenced Trump; an angle I haven’t seen explored enough. I haven’t lived through McCarthyism or other historical parallels, but the similarities are striking and unsettling. What feels especially urgent now is the subculture of hatred growing right under our noses. In memes, gaming spaces, and online irony, that feeds directly into this McCarthyist spirit. Please keep following this thread; I truly believe there’s far more here than most people realize.

