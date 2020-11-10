Special live chat open to all today
Dear Inklings,
In honor of these election results, and because we are switching to Zoom (it’s that website that doesn’t require pants), I’m opening our weekly live video chat today to everyone on The Ink’s mailing list. (Normally this is the “perk” of being a subscriber.)
Please join us today at 1 p.m. New York, 10 a.m. Pacific time, and 6 p.m. London time.
This is the Zoom link.
Passcode: unity
In case you need the meeting ID: 859 5546 0540.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
You are the best
I missed it too. Crowdcast was a pain but it linked you straight to the replay. Any chance Zoom will work for replays?