The election is almost here — technically, we’re already in the midst of it. Alabama sent out absentee ballots on September 11th; Virginia, Minnesota, and South Dakota opened early voting on September 20th. But for most of us, the election is a month away, and there’s plenty to be done in the meantime: talking to friends and neighbors, donating to campaigns, phone banking, door knocking, and making your own voting plan (and checking it twice). There are still plenty of opportunities to act, now and in the weeks ahead.

So we’re wondering: how are you spending this last month of the election season?

We’d love to know what you’ve got planned, and we’re sure your fellow readers would like to know too. If there’s one thing these last few years have taught us, it’s that we’re all in it together, regardless of the scale or gravity of the challenges we face, and what better example of large-scale collective action — flawed in the details as it may be — than an election?

Creative ideas, tips and advice (from wherever you live and whatever your specific approach), and questions are welcome.

These open forums are for our subscribers, and, as such, we expect people to be generous and open, to listen and to share.