This week Apple introduced its latest iPad Pro, another iteration of its thinnest, most powerful tablet computer, notable for being even thinner and yet more powerful. The company rolls out this latest slab in a tech world that’s changed a lot since the last update, one where A.I. is rapidly displacing musicians, fine and graphic artists, filmmakers, and writers. And it does so with this promotional clip:

Our question to you: What are Apple’s management, marketing team, and creatives trying to say here (frankly, we’ve been scratching our heads at the process, along with Osita Nwanevu), and we welcome your help in figuring it all out. Creative destruction is one thing, but what sort of message does this send about the tech industry’s vision of the future — and of our future?

Photo by Zheng Junbin/Southern Metropolis Daily/VCG via Getty Images