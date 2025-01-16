SPEAK UP: Biden vs. the oligarchs
The president bid goodbye to the nation last night, warned of future dangers, and looked back on a vanished era in American politics. What’s your take?
In a farewell address to the American public that was both a bid for control of his legacy — his “place in the pantheon of American democracy,” as Nancy Pelosi put it — and a final piece of advice from a man with little time left in a project that he leaves unfinished, he offered two visions of the future: a warning for a country venturing into uncharted territory, sliding into what he called an “oligarchy” overruled by a “techno-industrial complex”; as well as a long-term prophecy for American renewal made possible by the actions of his administration.
How will you remember Biden? And how do you think Biden will be remembered? It’s perhaps too soon to come to any conclusions, but on the cusp of a dramatic shift, it isn’t too soon to start thinking about it. And it’s certainly not too soon to just talk through your feelings about the end of this era. This is your space.
These open forums are for our subscribers, and, as such, we expect people to be generous and open, to listen and to share. This is not for anyone with an internet connection. This is your space.
Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images
