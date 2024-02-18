Happy Presidents’ Day weekend to those who celebrate! As the country marks the birthday of its first president, George Washington, we at The Ink thought we’d look back on our chronicling of the most recent president, Joe Biden, from the thick of the 2020 campaign through the recent past.

As you'll see from our Biden files, The Ink has tried to ask hard questions about this administration and tried to understand its place in this fraught American moment.

As a special holiday weekend enticement to join our ranks as a paying subscriber if you haven’t already, here is a discount code to get 20 percent off for the first year. Or if you are already one of us, share this with a friend!

Get 20% off for 1 year

“Take Biden’s campaign positions. Farther to the left than any Democratic candidate in memory on things like climate. It's far better than anything that preceded it. Not because Biden had a personal conversion or the DNC had some great insight, but because they're being hammered on by activists coming out of the Sanders movement and others.” — Noam Chomsky, August 2020

“With America living through multiple, intersecting crises, with revolutionary anger on the streets, with a serious questioning of capitalism under way, what path is there but to hope that Biden can be persuaded that his personal decency must now be marshaled for the sake of structural decency? / Personal decency is giving your phone number to people. Structural decency is making healthcare a human right. Personal decency is reassuring people that, when they get knocked down in life, they can get back up. Structural decency is supporting a safety net tight enough that they can actually do that.” — essay, August 2020

“And so here we have Senator Kamala Harris, who is descended, in one branch of her family, from high-caste people who rejected caste; who was conceived because two people of different backgrounds came together to fight racial caste in America; whose mother knew she would have to be twice as tough to survive that American caste system of anti-Blackness and who nonetheless still confronts questions about her Blackness; who herself has triumphed over the American caste system again and again, and who has, all the while, been trailed by questions of whether she is sufficiently committed to dismantling that caste system, in all of its tentacular devastation, not just to personally transcending it; and who, on the day of her anointment as vice-presidential nominee, called to mind yet another ghost of caste haunting this moment and all of us. Her debut on the ticket was on August 12, the three-year anniversary of the white-supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.” — essay, August 2020

“I will certainly say the change in the last 15 or 20 years has not been big enough or bold enough.” — Senator Chuck Schumer, November 2020

“One thing you can say about Joe Biden and how you succeed in a 40-year-plus career is that you must always have this sense of where the Democratic Party is, and where the median of the party is at a given moment.” Congressman Ro Khanna, February 2021

“I’m not sure exactly what I expected to see from Biden in his first 100 days, but the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act went beyond anything I would have anticipated. / And they’re not done.” — Stephanie Kelton, March 2021

“Some have been saying these things. Others, including, it would seem, the current occupant of the White House, have allowed themselves to be educated by the moment — to realize, as a close adviser to President Biden told me not long ago, “I don’t think you can go through an experience where 500,000-plus people lose their lives and everybody has their life turned upside-down and you reach unemployment levels approaching Depression-era levels and come out of that the same.” — essay, May 2021

“Here we are after two decades of one botched foreign project after another. Here we are after an even longer spell of letting our institutions wither, our economy be hijacked by the few, our democracy fray, our elections grow less free and fair, our shared sense of reality crumble. If a Biden doctrine is emerging, it may be this: the most generous thing the United States can do for the world is self-care.” — essay, September 2021

“This is where the Biden administration is mirroring the Obama administration: the absolute aversion to having any kind of conflict between the president and the conservative, corporate side of the Democratic Party. Just an absolute refusal to have that fight, which I would argue is absolutely the most necessary thing to have an appetite to do in order to actually get things passed.” — David Sirota, January 2022

“What is the fight for reproductive rights but a fight for the freedom to control one’s body — and to have sex without fear that you are making a lifelong commitment some Friday night? What is the fight against book bans but a fight for the freedom to read and think? What is the effort to pursue justice for the January 6, 2021, insurrection but a fight to enshrine and defend the freedom to vote? What is the fight against climate change but a fight for the freedom of our children and grandchildren (and us) to drink clean water and breathe clean air and live in the mental peace of not constantly dreading floods and fires?” — essay, April 2023

“It is an age defined by Big Feelings. By anxiety and fear and future dread and a great confusion among millions of people about who they will be on the far side of head-spinning change. By the emotional crises of men unsettled by a future of gender equality, and of white people unsettled by a future of racial equality, and of young people who know deep down that their parents love them but wonder why they have left them a burning, doomed planet. By the dour vibes of people who know that, on paper, the economy is good, but who cannot shake the feeling that the American dream is a lie. All around us, people are lost, not sure how to make sense of their place in a world of upheaval. In an era such as this, leaving the politics of emotion, of passion, to aspiring autocrats is a dangerous abdication.” — essay, January 2024

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty