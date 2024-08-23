Pause for a moment to reflect on how you felt about the presidential race in the days following the first presidential debate back in late June. Compare that to how you feel now after the Democratic National Convention we just witnessed. If anyone told you such a complete turnaround was coming, would you have believed them? What a difference two months can make.

It’s been a swift and improbable ride — with the hard part is still to come. But now that 2024 DNC is over, how do you feel about all this? Has the Democratic Party been transformed? What did you hear that was most meaningful to you, your family, your community? Who had your favorite speech? Did it change any minds? Did it energize the Democrats you know and love? Are you mobisuaded?

Of course, there’s always room for improvement. What didn’t you see or hear that you wished you had? Or maybe the whole thing left you cold. We want to hear about it.

Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP via Getty Images