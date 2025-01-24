Sometimes we talk to our children about “asks and offers.” People make both all the time. But sometimes the balance can tilt too much one way, or too much the other. We try to get them to notice their ratio — of thank-you-card-writing to present-opening, of room clean-ups to ice creams, of acts of sibling kindness to requests for a drone.

I was so moved by all of you who spoke up in yesterday’s open thread. And I thought we’d close the week — this head-spinning week — with something a little bit new.

This community is so full of warmth and concern and care and hope — and capacity. Why not, I thought, invite people to share asks they have right now — and offers?

So that’s just what we’re doing today. What do you need that maybe someone on here can help with? Ideas for organizations to volunteer with? Info on how to explore running for local office? Job interview advice? A job? Books to read? Resources to protect your family from Trump policies?

And what might you offer to someone else? Some of the above things? Eyes on a long-idling manuscript? Simple commiseration?

This is an experiment, so be cool and thoughtful about it, and don’t make me regret it. Find each other in the comments; maybe DM to take it offline if necessary. Be nice!

A reminder: These spaces are for our supporting subscribers, not anyone who happens to be on the internet. And so we expect you to be kind and respectful to each other. This is your space.

