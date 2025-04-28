The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mimi Evans's avatar
Mimi Evans
2h

Add to the list of monsters (and these may outrank Rubio, Musk and even Trump): Homan, Miller, and Leavitt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Brine's avatar
Linda Brine
2h

to the question: "Has Trump managed to unite Canada behind Mark Carney’s Liberals to break the spell of incumbent-itis? We’ll find out in today’s elections".

Writing from Canada, we can only hope! The initial shock of Trump's CUSMA violating tariffs has worn off a bit, and the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on the 'con' bots and disinformation campaign to discredit PM Carney are clogging social media with vitriol and distortions. I will say that Trump's blast today about Canada becoming the 51st state could be the jolt we need to help people remember the true state of play. Poilievre is just a weak-kneed Trump acolyte following the Stephen Harper (previous PM) IDU authoritarian playbook, and Mark Carney is the leader Canada and the world needs to navigate this new geopolitical landscape. Even Ian Bremmer calls him a 'generational mind' - what a gift that he has stepped up in this moment to defend Canada against the banality/predations of Trump and his oligarchic ilk. ELBOWS UP CANADA!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture