Hello all! Unfortunately, we’ve had an unforeseen situation crop up and today’s planned conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat is cancelled. Apologies to everyone, and Ruth and Anand will be back next week! We look forward to seeing you then (and at our other scheduled Live conversations this week).

What should — and could — Democratic leadership look like right now?

What was the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner for, anyway?

Has Trump managed to unite Canada behind Mark Carney’s Liberals to break the spell of incumbent-itis? We’ll find out in today’s elections.

Are Americans ready for empty shelves?

Did elite group chats break America?

Can alternative town halls turn the tide for Democrats — and democracy?

It’s a long list, but is selling dinner reservations to the highest memecoin bidder the “most brazenly corrupt thing” a President has ever done?

Are Musk, Rubio, and Trump on track to be remembered as some of history’s greatest monsters?

Why let democracy die in darkness when you can call out corruption in broad daylight?

What finally pushed the universities to find courage in solidarity?

