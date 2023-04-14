In yesterday’s interview with David Hogg and Anat Shenker-Osorio, I asked David:

how do personally hold on to two competing feelings here: The sense of This is dire, this is hopeless, and it's not going anywhere, on one hand; and the sense, on the other hand, of Things are changing, we're building momentum, and we might be able to break the dam.

Now I want to ask all of you in this community the same question: How do you hold on to both these feelings in this moment?