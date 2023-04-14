In yesterday’s interview with David Hogg and Anat Shenker-Osorio, I asked David:
how do personally hold on to two competing feelings here: The sense of This is dire, this is hopeless, and it's not going anywhere, on one hand; and the sense, on the other hand, of Things are changing, we're building momentum, and we might be able to break the dam.
Now I want to ask all of you in this community the same question: How do you hold on to both these feelings in this moment?
These sentiments seem irreconcilable to me, to the extent that the first posits hopelessness. Remove that condition and resolving this apparent dilemma seems at least possible. If I read Camus, in The Plague, correctly, he has his character Tarrou offer an answer: it takes an act of will, to put aside despair and to fight the fight for life -- as if it a positive outcome were possible, even if we cannot know that it is. We cannot know the ending of the struggle, but if we submit to the forces of despair and darkness, we only serve as agents of those forces and thereby increase the likelihood of the ending we fear. So: buck up, shoulder to the wheel, don't let negativity get the upper hand, and if we all pull together it might just get better. But it sure as hell won't if we give in to despair.
The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.
F. Scott Fitzgerald