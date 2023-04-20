This morning, I went on “Morning Joe” to talk about my essay this week on the driveway shootings and the life and death of anonymous trust in America. Clip here:
Now, for today’s open thread, I want to ask you: What do you think it will take to re-cultivate societal trust in this country?
I'm convinced it will take each of us who want to make a difference to lead by example. Smile at people. Be kind. Be helpful. It took time for us to get to this place of anger, fear, suspicion. It will take time to get out of it.
We citizens can empower ourselves by focusing on our neighborhoods. (I don't live far from where the youth was shot on the porch.) Walk in the park, smile, say hi to people. Say hi to the people that live by you. Sit on the porch, wave and smile. Strike up a conversation. Play with the kids. This makes your block safer.
Some crazy things have happened in the past, on our block, yes: car theft; gunfire in front of my house, man on the street; drug-dealing youth kidnapped and murdered; drug car abandoned -- but as a united front, we were quick to act in each case, getting help. These were several years ago, and now the block is happier and calmer.