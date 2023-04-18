You are 20. A good kid. A creative kid. You have a boyfriend. You’re crazy about him. In a room, you notice people’s needs. You’re creative. A goofball. You make up games. Tonight you’re out. Four of you in the car, roaming upstate New York. Looking for a friend’s house. It’s dark. The roads are barely roads up here. No cell service to speak of. You think you find the driveway. To your right is a tree with a swing hanging from it. To your left is a shed-like thing with a white trailer in front of it painted with a sign: “Country Kitchen: Bakers of Great Taste.” And then up ahead, a bit up the hill, is a house where you think your friend lives. It has a sharply pointed roof and windows across the entire front, and it’s surrounded on the front and sides by a deck. And at some point — maybe you see him, maybe you don’t — a man is standing on the patio, and he is not your friend, not at all, he doesn’t know why you’re coming up his driveway at ten at night, maybe he never has visitors, why are you coming up his driveway, but this man never asks you that question, nor do you answer, because before any of that, he has shot at your car, and you are dead.

You are 16. It’s so young to have done all you’ve done. You play that clarinet and other instruments so well that you’re in school bands and the local youth orchestra. But music isn’t your only thing. You’re a science guy, too. You have visions of leaving Missouri for Texas and studying chemical engineering at A&M. When the more skeptical around you ask a young Black man how he plans to make it there, you answer confidently that, if there is a scholarship, you will win it. You see a way. It’s late on this night. The same ten o’clock hour. You are picking up your siblings from a house on Northeast 115th Terrace. What you don’t realize is that this house here you’re pulling up to is actually on Northeast 115th Street. Street, Terrace, anyone can mix these up. The right house is just steps away, anyway. You pull up the driveway, like that girl up in New York did. You get further than she did — you ring the doorbell. As your aunt will tell it, a man at this wrong address opens the door, stares at you, and shoots you in the head. After you crumple, he takes the opportunity to shoot you again. With all the strength that carried you this far, you get up. You make it to a nearby house, looking for help. No help. You make it to another. Finally at the third place you go, there is help. Unlike the young woman up in New York, you somehow live.

The shootings of Kaylin Gillis, of Saratoga County, New York, and Ralph Yarl, of Kansas City, Missouri, occurred more than 1,000 miles apart, befell two young people of different backgrounds, went down in places with their own histories and layers of context, had different outcomes: death and survival. And yet that they happened in the same week, that the basic beats of the incidents were almost precisely the same, that the men on the other side of the guns were conditioned so similarly — this could not help but hit you.

Afterward, I kept thinking of something a scholar friend of mine told me once. He is, like me, Indian-American, and we were talking about and comparing these two places we are from, and talking about the modernization of Indian society and various other things. And he said something — I can’t remember the exact words — about the great accomplishment of modern societies being “anonymous trust.”

In so many of the places our ancestors lived, all around the world, you knew a certain small number of people. And people you didn’t know were danger. People from another village: danger. People from another caste: danger. People who didn’t look like you: danger. And it’s easy to forget that the great accomplishment of so many modern societies has been to build institutions and sources of security and safety so that people don’t have to know other people personally, or know their grandmother, to trust each other. We are human, so we continue to fail at this all the time, and some groups bear the brunt of this mistrust. And yet, more often than we even think about, it works in ways that would have befuddled our forebears. We write checks to people we don’t know, share our addiction stories with people we don’t know, hire babysitters we don’t know from websites, eat semi-cooked meat and raw fish prepared by people we don’t know, live in houses engineered and built by people we don’t know, fly in planes and leap down from bungee platforms led by people we don’t personally know.

And it works. Most of the time, it works. And if you’ve lived and traveled in other places where anonymous trust is weaker, where people need to place you and know who exactly you are, all the way back to before you existed, to do business with you or have you over or talk to you at a party, you recognize the miracle.

My parents, immigrants from India, recognized the miracle. They were surprised, having migrated from India to the suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio, that people just said hi to you on the street. People don’t say hi to people they don’t know on the street in India. It’s just not a thing. But in Ohio they did, and my parents got used to it and loved it. They loved anonymous trust.

I tell you this because when I heard of these shootings in New York State and in Missouri, they made me think that our predicament now is deeper than we sometimes realize. We don’t just have a gun crisis, although we have a gun crisis of epic proportions. We don’t just have a polarization problem, or a disinformation problem, or a right-wing extremism problem, although we have all of these problems, and they are severe.

The particular details of these two shootings seemed to point to something even more fundamental. Not least because of these various other problems, we have entered into a state in which that foundational modern achievement of anonymous trust is cracking.

We are not merely divided; we are un-developing. We are — not all of us, thankfully, but many in this country — reverting to those eras of history in which anyone outside your circle had to be murdered if they came past your moat, because the presumption was that they would destroy you if you didn’t destroy them. Reverting to the purity-and-contamination framework of caste societies: my people are not just of similar mind and values and history; they are clean and safe, and others imperil me. Reverting to people getting their information from charlatans and god men and people they happen to know, not from empirical reality. Reverting to where the default assumption many people would make about why a strange person would go up their driveway is that they are coming to attack them.

In these two incidents, perhaps isolated but also emblematic, there is a certain vision of the world: Nothing and no one can be trusted, you and people like you are self-deputized law enforcers, and everyone in the world from beyond your moat is a suspect. This, I think, helps explain the spread of the thin-blue-line flag across much of the country. People aren’t just supporting the police. No one reveres anyone else that much. They are telling you that, in their own minds, they are the police. They are flying the flag of themselves.

So we are becoming a nation full of a distinct modern form of uncontacted tribes: at once hyperconnected and cut off, addled by propaganda and starved for human contact, convinced that the only good person you don’t know is a dead person you don’t know.

It is a betrayal and a degradation of one of the things America once most had going for it, something that people have often noticed when they come here from other places.

Some time ago, I was out in Arizona. I was following a young organizer named Cesar. He is an undocumented immigrant. He goes door to door in the evenings in Arizona and talks to people about standing up for immigrants, supporting reform. It’s brave. And scary. I didn’t want to impose my fear on him, but I kept wondering, as we knocked on each successive door, why he doesn’t feel afraid. How he manages to feel safe knocking on these doors, asking to have a conversation about the hottest of hot-button topics, and then sometimes even revealing his own status as what many on the door would call an “illegal.”

He seemed not to understand my concern. He saw himself as a democracy worker. Democracy requires talking to people you don’t know, you may not like, who may not like you, in the hope of finding something that might bind. It requires a faith in other people. It requires, you could say, anonymous trust.

