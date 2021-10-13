Yesterday I ran this interview with Matthew Dowd, who spearheaded former President George W. Bush’s re-election campaign and now wants to be the Democratic lieutenant governor of Texas.
The interview raised a question that I want to propose to you for this open discussion thread: What do you think is the proper place and role for Republican defectors to the Democratic Party?
Or, to cite a trenchant tweet I noticed, are Republican converts gentrifying the Democratic Party?
And if you haven’t yet, take a moment to subscribe to The Ink to read this interview and participate fully in the community.
Open discussion thread: Are Republican converts gentrifying the Democratic Party?
Open discussion thread: Are Republican converts gentrifying the Democratic Party?
Open discussion thread: Are Republican converts gentrifying the Democratic Party?
Yesterday I ran this interview with Matthew Dowd, who spearheaded former President George W. Bush’s re-election campaign and now wants to be the Democratic lieutenant governor of Texas.
The interview raised a question that I want to propose to you for this open discussion thread: What do you think is the proper place and role for Republican defectors to the Democratic Party?
Or, to cite a trenchant tweet I noticed, are Republican converts gentrifying the Democratic Party?
And if you haven’t yet, take a moment to subscribe to The Ink to read this interview and participate fully in the community.