Speaking your mind is simple enough. Listening is the hard part.

Democracy doesn’t just happen. To make it work, people need to make the effort and take the time to listen — not just hear or react, but consider and understand. Faced with everything from demagoguery to algorithmic feeds to deepfakes, we’re in challenging times for paying attention. How do you maintain the balance of openness and critical perspective that lets you experience the world, and what your neighbors, potential allies, adversaries, and fellow citizens have to say?

We’ve been thinking about this a lot over the past week, especially so since our conversation with Mehdi Hasan about the difficulty of arguing when people can’t agree on basic truths. And this week we’ve turned our efforts to making it easier for you to listen, launching our podcast so we can bring you the full conversations we have with the writers, thinkers, and doers who join us each week. Look for more audio from us in the weeks and months ahead. And let us know what we can do better — we’re listening.

