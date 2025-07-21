The bracelet said it all: SAW ART FELT BETTER. It was a promise, and it came true.

Upstate Art Weekend is a sprawling, cornucopic festival of creation across the Hudson Valley region of New York State. It is: artists opening their homes and studios to anyone who drives by for a look; museums and galleries putting on elaborate shows; readings and performances in abandoned farmhouses and the ghost factories of deindustrialization; and a lot of smash burgers, as my children would tell you. It is put together by the brilliant, indefatigable Helen Toomer, a real champion of artists.

It has become a treasured annual summer ritual for our family. My wife, Priya Parker, spends days and weeks looking through the offerings ahead of time and plots a journey for us. This would daunt most people, because the offerings have multiplied over the years, and it’s a little like eating at a buffet 100 miles long — should you have the ribs, or wait to see what’s down there? But this is, puzzlingly, a fun task to Priya.

And then we’re off. This year we hit everything from a tiny gallery operated by the Upstate Art Weekend organizers themselves, to a show of sculptures and performances on an abandoned estate that used to house working-class vacation homes, to a barn showing off the work of an artist residency, to a fancy-pants gallery show big enough for many weekends of perusing, to a group show featuring the greatest floor I have ever encountered.

So…come with me upstate.

Presence

Our first stop was Upbringing, both a gallery and the headquarters of Upstate Art Weekend. The theme of the show was something we all could use more of — presence — featuring artists Zoë Buckman, Tamar Ettun, Nona Faustine, Qiana Mestrich, Cheryl Mukherji, Rebecca Reeve, and Keisha Scarville.

I loved these boxing gloves:

And these two figures stopped me mid-stride:

Repair

Our next stop, around sundown, was Shadow Walls, for a show about “repair,” curated by Anne-Laure Lemaitre.