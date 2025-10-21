The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debby Topliff's avatar
Debby Topliff
4h

Your article revives one of my pet peeves that I've tried in vain to overcome. I'm a 76-year old WASP with a common American name, Debby. (Deborah in Hebrew means queen bee.) My name is not hard for English speakers to pronounce. The problem is that about 30 years ago, when we moved to a new city, and especially 7 years ago when we moved into a retirement community, most people insist on calling me Deb. I've tried every thing from politely correcting them to explaining how would you like to be called......., shortening, their name, to trying not to mind. But I do mind. I feel not just belittled or "diminuated" but devalued. Now I secretly applaud when someone actually calls me by my name.

May I share another name story? My middle name is Lee. As a child my mother took me to visit her parents in St Louis whose Black yard man was named Lee. I spent my days chatting with him as followed him around outdoors. In my family it was the hired help who showed me love and attention and I grew up feeling the safe people in the world had dark skin. I happily believed my parents had named me after Lee. There was quite a bit of shock around the dinner table when, at age 14, I mentioned this misconception. Oh no! Lee was a family name that practically came over on the Mayflower. I still prefer the comfort of my naiveté.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joanna Denis's avatar
Joanna Denis
4h

Hi Anand, I have egg on my face and I apologize. I have mispronounced your first name and I thought I had it right. For sure, I think I have it now. Perhaps you might make a recording of your last name because that is the really difficult one. Usually when you say it, you say it quickly, and why not, you know how to pronounce it already. But for the rest of us mortals, perhaps you can make a recording. One time.

I've enjoyed The Ink for several years now, from the time you were having Zoom from your red room. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture