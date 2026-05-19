The.Ink

The.Ink

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Helen McIlvain's avatar
Helen McIlvain
6h

I LOVE the analogy of oligarchs and abusers! BRILLIANT! You couldn’t be more on track! I love the way you think!

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Marian Gillis's avatar
Marian Gillis
6h

Anyone who has ever been threatened or abused has witnessed this method of “turning the tables.”

Thank You for identifying this so that we can root it out in our locales.

I feel a wave coming on…

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