In today’s letter: So far, Americans named in the Epstein files have managed to avoid the fallout. With their European counterparts feeling the heat, will their time come too?

If The Ink helps you understand these times and this community keeps you sane, join us today.

Yesterday, Anas Sarwar, the leader of the Labour Party in Scotland, called for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign — not because Starmer is named in the Epstein files, but because he’d had the poor judgment to hire somebody who’d advised him to trust someone deeply involved.

Now, both of those staffers — Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and his ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson (who we talked about here in the newsletter the other day) are out of the government.

The Epstein files have become a lot more than a distraction across the Atlantic.