In today’s letter: The connections between illegal orders and the Washington, D.C., shooting, the dark side of dropping the income tax, and a journey back to the roots of jazz.

THE GIST: “Kill everybody”

When, just over a week ago, a group of elected Democrats reminded active-duty military personnel of their right and duty to refuse to obey illegal orders, they weren’t referring to any specific orders. Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin pointed only to hypothetical questions the group had been getting from “young officers” stuck in an ethical dilemma, unsure of how they might respond.

Last week, it became very clear what kind of orders those officers have been asking about.