In today’s letter: Just how big is the gulf between “Don’t give up the ship” and “Just following orders”?

THE GIST: Don’t give up the ship

This week, a searchable database of documents from the Nuremberg trials went online, the result of a quarter-century digitization effort to preserve the records of the landmark trial of the Nazi political and military leadership.

The ones who were “just following orders.”

For the first time, the public has access to much of the documentation — good timing, since a group of Democratic elected officials feels that Americans could use a reminder.