Special event: Join us live with Senator Chris Murphy
Next week, hear the Connecticut senator on his efforts to combat the crisis of unhappiness and restore the common good.
We invite our paid subscribers to a special live Zoom interview with Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut; it’s happening next Wednesday, July 10th, at 12:30 Eastern. Registration details are below, so please sign up and get ready to join Anand and Senator Murphy for lunch and conversation next Wednesday.
When we last spoke with the senator, he’d just wrapped up work on the 2024 World Happiness Report — and frankly, he wasn’t too happy with the results, which put some numbers behind what he’d suspected for a long time. We’re experiencing an epidemic of unhappiness that is driving our political crisis.
