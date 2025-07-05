Let America be America, breaking up with empire, freedoms and constraints
Weekend reads for July 5, 2025
Happy Saturday, Ink readers! For this July 4 weekend, we’ve collected some great writing on independence, the end of empire, and the promises America makes, breaks, and could someday keep. It’s writing that we hope will challenge and inspire — the kind of work we assemble each week for our supporting subscribers.
Among the links you’ll find in today’s edition of Weekend Reads:
Is America a melting pot — or a barbecue pit?
What do we learn when we write it all down?
If becoming a star is the only way to make it, where does that leave the rest of us?
When art is the truth, can fiction be a crime?
Does meditation provide an escape, or entangle us in the world?
Can America be America — and who would it be for?
And in music, jazz stars take on a rock classic
A taste of freedom
A Native American foodway, embraced by white colonialists, passed to and perfected by enslaved populations influenced by the roasting traditions of Africa, modernized now in a world of glistening corporate individualism and the bone-wearying individual work of surviving hypercapitalism. Barbecue, when you strip away the jingoism and the boosterish narratives sweeter than Sweet Baby Ray’s, is not a bad metonym for America as a whole: not a melting pot, but a pit, a place where courage and art and genius flourish despite the forces that burn and burn them, and fill bellies with the strength to fight the great and terrible forces that shape our lives: a little respite, a little smoke and hope and sweetness, in a sauce-drenched bun. [The Sword and the Sandwich]
