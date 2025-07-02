The.Ink

Brilliant. Sitting here and holding my copy of Winner Take All, and remembering when I had energy and hope. I guess it was about 2018. It's true, we don't need a book now because everything is "out," but thanks for the reminder that power breeds reckless arrogance. The oligarchs and plutocrats have produced a Russia like climate in the US, How clever. But, it still sacares most people, especially if they invested their futures in a Red Hat made in China. Oh the irony of it all.

Since reading your book, my mantra has been "pay attention," but apparently we didn't. At 83, if I go to the streets it will probably my last parade. BUT, I still have hope. There are other young leaders like Zohran waiting to prove they "paid attetion." I really don't want to go until I see more glimmers of real hope and real change.

You have so correctly and elegantly expressed exactly how I have been feeling about the philanthropy of the ultra-rich. Their do-gooding as you call it doesn't come anywhere close to what they should be contributing to the education, health, shelter, wages and culture for 90% of the people living on this planet. They don't pay their fair share in taxes and they haven't a clue about the reality of living for most of us. They can literally get away with murder.

