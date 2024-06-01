The decision is in, and the jury in Donald Trump’s criminal hush-money trial found the former president guilty on all 34 felony counts. We’ll have to wait until July 11 for the sentencing, and until November to understand how this might impact the real trial — the upcoming election.

While right-wing critics are already dismissing the conviction as political, the outcome of a witch hunt or a show trial, a lot of coverage from the left has all along been minimizing this case as relatively inconsequential as compared to the federal cases. Those cases are still making their way through the system very slowly (thanks to the delaying tactics of the Supreme Court and Judge Aileen Cannon), and their future is uncertain. The New York case, on the other hand, is very real, and now very conclusive: the former president is a convicted felon

As legal analyst Roger Parloff told us this week, that’s what matters. Gangsters don’t go to prison for gangsterism; they go away for tax evasion, for the technicalities that escaped their attention.

Nobody has a crystal ball, so there’s no way to predict the ultimate legal outcome. And whatever happens, the election’s still upcoming, and Trump will likely remain on the ballot regardless. But as we look ahead, we’ve been reading what some of the most interesting legal thinkers out there have been saying about the Trump case, and we’re sharing some of that context with you this weekend.

The Trump trials

How corruption stifles freedom