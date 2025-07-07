Just asking more questions
After the Texas floods, can lawmakers and voters come to understand the value of acting to safeguard against real threats over imaginary ones, before the next life-threatening weather event?
What’s behind the Zohran Mamdani Columbia admissions story, and does it matter more than the story itself?
With climate spending cut off and fossil fuel production prioritized in the new budget, who owns the future of energy — and the future?
Now that Elon Musk has announced the launch of his threatened third party, what does he hope to achieve?
If a Bible study group for legislators aims to change policy, does the separation of church and state still exist?
Can the Supreme Court’s three liberal justices manage to sway the majority — and do they agree on the best way to do it?
It’s hard enough to protect seniors from Social Security scams — so what to make of the Social Security Administration’s email touting a supposed cut to taxes?
After Paramount’s settlement with Donald Trump, just how free can the free press remain?
Will the European Union cut a trade deal with Trump by July 9, or will tariffs transform the transatlantic relationship?
With Trump’s agenda now signed into law and setting the government’s spending priorities, can Democrats figure out a way to run successfully against the budget?
