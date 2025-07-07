Join us today, Monday, July 7, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when we’ll be talking with scholar of authoritarianism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Watch on desktop at The Ink or join us from a phone or tablet with the Substack app.

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Join us for Live conversations this week!

Today, Monday, July 7, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll speak with scholar of authoritarianism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. On Tuesday, July 8, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be joined by former Department of Homeland Security official and Donald Trump critic Miles Taylor and Wesleyan University president Michael S. Roth. Then on Wednesday, July 9, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll meet with The Ink Book Club. And on Thursday, July 10, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll talk again with messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert once we’re live, and you can watch, chat, and — if you’re a supporting subscriber — even participate in the conversation from your iOS or Android mobile device. If you’re using a computer, you can also watch (and subscribers can ask questions in the text chat) on our homepage.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images