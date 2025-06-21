Happy Saturday, Ink readers, and welcome to your Weekend Reads! Below, we’ve put together our weekly compilation of the most challenging, thought-provoking, and expansive writing we’ve read this week, for the enjoyment of our supporting subscribers. Among the links you’ll find in today’s edition of Weekend Reads:

How did opposition to slavery make the case for a multicultural America?

Is it all connected, at least by stories?

When does asking “what” ignore the more important “who”?

Does it take a descent into the darkness to see the light?

Is shame still a route to justice?

Is it lights out for Tom Bodett and Motel 6?

And in music, a quartet of contemporary jazz masters

The birth of an abolitionist America