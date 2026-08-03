The.Ink

The.Ink

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
2d

I think that if the typical voter were to see the proposals for change moving forward that De. El-Sayed is making, that voter would run to the poll booth, singing and dancing with joy to vote him into office. I'm planning to send him my widow's mite of a contribution for the same reason. Enough of the billionate bros; enough.

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Ellen Bender's avatar
Ellen Bender
2d

Thanks for this. I first started paying attention to Abdul El-Sayed during your interview with him in 2025. For a while, I was torn between Abdul and Mallory McMorrow, but for several months (before she dropped out), have been supporting Abdul. That 2025 interview was great. https://anandwrites.substack.com/p/abdul-el-sayed-speaks-out?r=bjiv&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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