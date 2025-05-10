ICYMI: Will the press fight or fold?
My conversation with media leaders from The New York Times, Reuters, and CNN
This week, I got to speak at the legendary editor Tina Brown’s annual conclave (the other one) of journalists.
At the Royal Institute of British Architects, we discussed and debated the future of media, of the freedom of expression, of accountability and democracy. It was sobering and inspiring.
I got to meet and spend a few minutes chatting with Yulia Navalnaya, the fearless widow of the slain Russian dissident leader Alexei Navalny. What a force.
I spoke on the opening panel. I represented The Ink, alongside leaders at slightly bigger publications: Joe Kahn, executive editor of The New York Times; Alessandra Galloni, editor in chief of Reuters; and Brian Stelter, chief media analyst at CNN.
We had a spirited conversation about whether the media is standing up to Trump, why not if not, whether independent media (a.k.a. Substacks and podcasts) are filling a void, why I refuse to own an amusement park, and how the press needs to evolve.
Enjoy, and tell me your thoughts: Where do you think the future of truth-telling — and accountability itself — will come from?
Even before reading, want to just say thank you. I first found you on Morning Joe, often serving as the wisest adult in the room. You appear fully cognizant of the uncharted water but always providing a comforting voice spitballing logical avenues to our salvation. You say”if we are smart and United we can build a better country/world that serves most not the few.”
You belong in the cohort you just spent time with. You are recognized as the new, rising voice of sanity and humanity in an evolving mediascape within a nutty, nutty world.
I cannot read or watch it all. But keep it coming. Whenever I can dip in, I am nourished.
The media report what trump’s regime does but they treat it like it’s normal. There isn’t enough outrage. He is destroying our country!!!