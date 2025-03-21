Friends,
Do not miss this absolute masterclass from our in-house messaging guru, Anat Shenker-Osorio, on how to take even the hardest issues and craft persuasive, sticky, stirring messages that will galvanize your neighbors and family members, win over skeptics, and maybe help save your country.
Stay for the end, where she delivers one of the most moving defenses of the free and open idea of America that I know can win.
Hi Anand, My thoughts on the first half that I was able to watch. My direct experiences with hardened Trump voters suggest the messaging has to follow the “keep it simple stupid” rule, I.e.,is the only hope of piercing the indifference and stupidity of the MAGA brick wall. I thought her ideas were brilliant, thoroughly researched, but too complex for my neighbors to follow. Boil it down to one line or a question. That’s the hard part. Find the essence to shake the ground beneath their feet.
Was super impressed at the way Anat was able to speak to each matter thrown her way. The message to all of America of what our future could be, without the orange one and his minions, was powerful and beautiful.
This should be adopted and used by everyone. Showing the future in a positive light may speak to more of the opposition.
Thank you for having her on as a repeat guest.