Friends,

Do not miss this absolute masterclass from our in-house messaging guru, Anat Shenker-Osorio, on how to take even the hardest issues and craft persuasive, sticky, stirring messages that will galvanize your neighbors and family members, win over skeptics, and maybe help save your country.

Stay for the end, where she delivers one of the most moving defenses of the free and open idea of America that I know can win.