“It is a perfect marriage for an age of plutocracy: Twitter with its serious problems and Elon Musk, the embodiment of those problems. What happens when the incarnation of a problem buys the right to decide what the problem is and how to fix it?”

Thus begins my quickly turned around guest essay in this morning’s New York Times about Musk, the arsonist-to-firefighter pipeline, and why truly free speech is what the Musks of the world fear.

Check it out here: