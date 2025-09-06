Happy Saturday, Ink readers!

As we do each weekend for our supporting subscribers, we’ve collected below some of the best writing and most interesting thinking we’ve come across as we’ve read and researched this week. Among the links you’ll find in today’s edition of Weekend Reads:

Why looking back to the ‘60s — or to Goethe’s Faust — can shed new light on the abundance debate

Hatred is human. Does A.I. deserve it?

Is anything that costs a billion dollars worth buying?

How to paint your way out of a corner

Do loopholes in the law really point the way out?

Ignorance aspires to authority — and why we ignore it at our peril

And new takes on cool jazz, from the last of the hepcats and a few young lions

You won’t want to miss any of it. Thank you so much to our supporting subscribers for making this newsletter possible. If you haven’t yet joined our community, why not become part of this and help us build the future of independent media today?

In The Ink this week

And now, your Weekend Reads

The devil in the details