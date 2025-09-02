The magnolias are coming in nicely.

Did you hear about the National Guard?

I can never find the pump for the inner tube.

Did you hear they’re reining the the anti-corruption prosecutors?

You can have two scoops, but promise you’ll eat dinner.

Did you hear a teacher had to take down a sign saying, “Everyone is welcome here”?

I can’t believe you grew those tomatoes.

Did you hear they’re purging all these federal workers?

And those tomatoes with the peaches — ridiculous!

Did you hear Harvard is now handing over employees’ immigration records?

Any good swimming holes around here?

Did you hear they’re pushing out the head of Voice of America?

Two carousel tickets, please.

Did you hear they’re investigating Letitia James?

Point your feet downstream so you don’t hit a rock headfirst.

Did you hear they’re investigating Joe Biden?

It’s three points if the bean bag falls into the hole.

Did you hear about the ICE raids everywhere?

Don’t forget sunscreen, sweetie.

Did you hear the Supreme Court said judges can’t block unconstitutional laws nationwide anymore?

Stay hydrated.

Did you hear about the white South African refugees who just arrived?

Just throw it right on the grill.

Did you hear they’re going after public media?

Don’t forget the strap underneath so the life jacket doesn’t slide up.

Did you hear they’re threatening states that tried to expand access to voting?

If it’s still light out, shall we go for a stroll after dinner?

Did you hear they’re undoing all the incentives for switching to wind and solar?

Can we stay up late and watch a movie?

Did you hear the White House wants to ban “woke AI”?

I’ll have the fried clam bellies.

Did you hear he’s talking about the federal government taking over city policing?

I’m telling you, it’s the song of the summer.

Did you hear the tariffs are actually going to happen?

I’ll meet you at the floating dock in half an hour.

Did you hear about the loyalty tests?

There is nothing like Italy in the summertime.

Did you hear about the new travel ban?

It’s basically a slushy.

Did you hear he declared a crime emergency in D.C.?

Can I borrow a bathing suit?

Did you hear he’s trying to end mail-in voting?

It’s more work to squeeze the lime juice, but it’s totally worth it.

Did you hear he wants all federal buildings to follow a certain architectural style now?

Do we have the stuff for s’mores?

Did you hear they’re shutting down the Corporation for Public Broadcasting?

I think let’s take it outside and make a picnic of it.

Did you hear they’re cutting childcare on campuses?

I can’t believe summer’s over.

