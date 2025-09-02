The.Ink

Laura
4h

God, this really struck a chord. This crazy warped reality where we still have to fold the laundry and we still gather and laugh with friends, against this evil backdrop of “Oh yeah, and our democracy is becoming a fascist regime”. Truly dystopian. Thank you for capturing exactly what I’ve been feeling.

Elise Kirban
4h

This is everything I feel right now. The minutiae of everyday life against a backdrop of authoritarianism that no one knows how to combat individually. So we focus on what we can control in the hope that somehow there will be accountability for this shit show without believing that’s actually going to happen. Paralyzed by our lack of imagination.

