There’s a story Joe Biden isn’t telling. And it’s the most important one.

Author and activist Heather McGhee recently told us something that took us aback at first — but, on reflection, perfectly crystalized our understanding of the communication gap between Biden and the American people — a gap that’s evident in new polling that suggests the president trails the former guy in five key states, even as Democrats lead in corresponding Senate races.

What McGhee identified has to do with something essential about Donald Trump: he tells a story — no matter if you disagree with it — that helps his constituents make sense of their lives. He plays in the culture, which helps people organize their own identities around his. We’ve talked a lot at The Ink this year about why and how the Republican Party has been able to speak to the deep emotional needs of Americans in crisis, and McGhee’s analysis reveals the mechanism. In a world that demands star power, Trump delivers. He tells a story that lets people tell their own stories in turn.

If we’re being honest, Biden doesn’t do that, or even attempt it. He can talk about infrastructure. He can tell you about removing lead pipes. He can talk about the truly historic investments and advances his policies represent (and they really do — and Trump has very little to offer on that front). But whatever appeal Dark Brandon may have, Biden himself is not a star, not an icon. He’s not a part of anyone’s deep-seated sense of identity, no matter how committed a Democratic voter that person may be. And that’s a huge missed opportunity. This is something that can change today.

It’s on Biden to become the meaning-maker-in-chief. If he can’t, the risks are obvious.

[H]aving leaders help people manage change requires first a relationship between leaders and people that doesn’t exist outside of Trumpism right now.

Wait. You mean that only Donald Trump has forged those kind of relationships?

Yes. I think that Trump is the best example of a leader having the kind of relationship where he’s making meaning out of life for people.

I deeply agree with that, but it’s also such an insane sentence to hear out loud.

I know, right? I know. I know.

But it's so important. It’s so important that you say that because who would imagine that this guy has done that? But it is true. Can you just unspool that a little bit because I want people to really understand this point?

So Biden is nowhere in our daily and cultural lives, which is, actually, I think, even worse than him being this caricature of a doddering old man. He is not an avatar for anything we either are or want to be. He is not a brand. He is not a style. He is not a storyteller. He’s not a cultural icon or a logic, and he doesn’t knit together different things that we experience on a daily basis into a story.

Donald Trump actually does all those things for his people. Frankly, Donald Trump may do those things for us, too, just in opposition. We are a celebrity culture. We are a culture where individuals use cultural icons to fill in the gaps in their lives and knit together a sense of identity, and Obama did that for us.

You would wear Obama gear, and you would signify to people who you were and who you were with and what your version of America was, and it made you feel better about it. You went to the rallies and it was a religious experience, and that’s just at the basic level of comparing different presidential candidates.

But there’s also something deeper, of course, that Trump and Trumpism does, which is that he’s more than a presidential candidate. Because he’s been a figure in reality TV — our other big significant institution in this country — he really offers to those who identify with him a way to understand to whom they belong, who is Other, who’s against them, who’s with them, and what any individual phenomenon that comes through the news or through their lives — whether the closing of a factory, the war in the Middle East, or Taylor Swift — means to them.

Of course, it’s not just Donald Trump. It is the right-wing media ecosystem that both created Donald Trump and has been shaped by his peccadilloes, but it’s real. It’s religious, it’s a boom, it's galvanizing. I think that you can’t say, “Oh, our leaders should help people manage change,” because it sounds so strange to even think that Joe Biden could help us manage our anxiety about relationships and family.

But Michelle Obama does. She literally does, right? She literally gives us advice in a less showman-like way than Trump does because she just actually says the words and has taken an Oprah-like place in the lives of many people. But she offers advice, and she and her marriage and her family provide a model that is aspirational. I think that we have to understand that to lead effectively, you have to really be in people’s lives in a way that helps them make meaning out of everyday life.

I love that so much. Getting beyond this year and these two candidates, I wonder if an implication of what you’re saying is that, in the future, the model of who will make a compelling Democratic candidate, a compelling alternative to American fascism, may start to look like a different profile. It may start to look like a different type of person, if the skills you’re talking about are centered.

I think they have to be. We’re in the attention economy. So to be able to get people's attention, capture their imaginations, and pull their focus, and, therefore, get their loyalty — and I say this with great grief as a policy wonk — I don’t think it’s just a policy agenda. It is a personality. What’s necessary is a personality. What’s necessary is an understanding of the need, because of how much change is happening, because of how much information is incoming through our phones every minute, because of how fractured our media landscape is.

Leaders need to understand how to be a framework for people to filter the world through and a cultural home where people feel safe and protected. I understand that, because Trump and Modi and others are that right now more effectively than anybody else, and because there’s something scary about the idea of that kind of lionization, progressives might be uncomfortable with it. But that’s why I mentioned Obama and I’d also mention Bernie and other people who have broken through to signify more than just a policy agenda, but rather an identity and an aspirational identity. We can access that.

As you’re talking, I’m drawing a diagram in my head. It’s almost like there are two different models. One of them is a model of people, of voters, figuring out what is happening in the world over here and then voting for a leader, pulling the lever for a leader, over there.

What you're suggesting is maybe a newer, more modern phenomenon for a world without Walter Cronkite, where the split between those two things is actually gone, even if people haven’t realized it. In this scenario, the leader is both how you assess what is happening in the world and someone you are registering your preferences about.

Donald Trump understands his function in both lanes. He’s someone who’s asking for your vote, but he’s also telling you how to see what’s going on. Someone like Joe Biden is almost not interested in playing in the realm of the second thing. It’s not necessarily how he conceives of his job.

I think that’s right.

Read our full interview for Heather McGhee’s full analysis of the crisis of Democratic politics, and what the country could look like if we could face our historical wrongdoing and invest in a future for all Americans.

