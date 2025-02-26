Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, just sent out this email of total submission.

Bezos appears to have misread Timothy Snyder’s advice “Do not obey in advance” as “Obey in advance,” missing a couple words.

As a service to you, we wanted to make it easier to cancel your Washington Post subscription if you have one (information below), and subscribe to The Ink’s kneepad-free journalism — or why not get a gift or group subscription?

The Ink will not bow to billionaires or tyrants. We will keep calling it like we see it.

