Happy Saturday, Ink readers!

It’s been a year since the 2024 presidential election, and as the Trump regime prepares this week to steal food aid from millions — including people you know — we’ve been talking to those who are already looking ahead — Amanda Litman, Chris Murphy, Faiz Shakir, and David Hogg — and doing the introspection the Democratic Party can’t or won’t do on its own. And this coming Tuesday, November 4, is a critical election day, with a chance to start building a better future right now — in the New York City mayor’s race, with Proposition 50 (to redraw California’s electoral maps), in gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, and more. In the meantime, we invite you to read some of the week’s most interesting and challenging writing, collected here for our supporting subscribers, in today’s edition of Weekend Reads.

Share

You won’t want to miss any of it. Thank you so much to our supporting subscribers for making this newsletter possible. If you haven’t yet joined our community, why not become part of this and help us build the future of independent media today?

Lives of crime