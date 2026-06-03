The.Ink

The.Ink

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Paul Loeb's avatar
Paul Loeb
6h

Really thoughtful conversation. Maybe because most people don't follow our overseas interventions that closely, and they've been so destructive, it's easy for progressives to use them to write off America entirely, discarding the traditions of all who have struggled and sometimes made progress for justice. And because Trump has been so damaging, to write off those who voted for him without recognizing that they were voting from misinformation and pain and that some of them could be won back and long term must be won back.

Paul Loeb, author Soul of a Citizen and The Impossible Will Take a Little While

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Gregg Barak's avatar
Gregg Barak
6h

You have correctly analyzed Abdul's approach and analysis. I have seen him give more than four presentations this primary season and have been backing him since he ran for Gov. in 2017. We need him and 49 more U.S. Senators like him. Than we could take care of business -- no problem.

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