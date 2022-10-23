Friends,

Greetings from the book tour trail! THE PERSUADERS book tour got off to a great start this week, with really thought-provoking and even moving conversations in New York City, Cambridge, and Chicago. Now on to the West Coast for events in the Bay Area and Seattle this week. Please join us on the tour if you can! Details on meeting up with me here.

The biggest thing I’m taking away from the conversations and interviews this week is that so many of you, like me, have grown tired of despairing. Tired of being mad at the TV or your news alerts. Tired of praying for criminal indictments as the only thing you feel like you can do.

In so many of the conversations I had this week, I sensed a coming political vibe shift. People are ready to hope again, be inspired again, remember what is good and noble in their country again, and fight again FOR a better future, not just against dystopia. And I sense that people are ready to turn away from the shrill, strident, unforgiving political culture of the last years, and go somewhere else, somewhere generative.

THE PERSUADERS is my attempt to push that vibe shift forward, and I’m so glad to hear from so many of you who have already dug in that it is giving you hope. The people I write about certainly gave me hope.

If you haven’t yet, get the book here and join in the discussion.

Order THE PERSUADERS

And if you want a good Sunday morning listen, this podcast interview with Jon Favreau, President Obama’s former head of speechwriting, really made me think: