Dear friends,

I am so eager to get THE PERSUADERS out into the world a week from today, and to hit the road and talk to you all and people across the country about what we can do to fix and heal and change our communities.

Today the most incredibly thoughtful review came in from Adam Lowenstein at The American Prospect, and I encourage you to read every sentence of his brilliance.

Some of you have been asking about tour dates, so I wanted to send those here. Please sign up for one of these events if you live near any. I would so love to meet you! Starting with NYC on October 18 — a week from today, at the Bell House.

And if you can’t meet up in person, more info on where to find the book is below.

I appreciate you!

TOUR DATES (Click on links for event/ticket info)

October 18 – New York – Greenlight Bookstore at the Bell House (in conversation with Jodi Kantor)

October 19 – Boston – Harvard Bookstore at the Brattle (in conversation with former Governor Deval Patrick)

October 22 – Chicago – Chicago Humanities Festival (in conversation with David Corn)

October 24 – South Bay, Bay Area – Kepler’s (in conversation with Anat Shenker-Osorio)

October 25 – San Francisco – City Arts & Lectures (in conversation with Alexis Madrigal)

October 26 – Seattle – Town Hall Seattle with Elliott Bay Booksellers (in conversation with Naomi Ishisaka)

November 2 – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Free Library (in conversation with Tamala Edwards)

November 3 – Washington, DC – Politics & Prose (in conversation with David Leonhardt)

November 5 – Austin – Texas Book Festival (in conversation with Evan Smith)

WHERE TO FIND THE BOOK

Indiebound. Bookshop. Barnes & Noble. Books-A-Million. Amazon. Hudson Booksellers. Powell’s. Target. Penguin Random House.