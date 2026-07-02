The.Ink

The.Ink

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Gray Temple's avatar
Gray Temple
12h

This the most insightful discussion of this whole mess I've read so far.

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Seriously's avatar
Seriously
13h

Proving once again that having money does not give you classiness or morality in any recognizable form. We see you, brave Survivors, and we support you. None of this should have happened.

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