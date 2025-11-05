The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tatiana Tatiana's avatar
Tatiana Tatiana
4h

I am thrilled he won!!! And the democrats are winning. We need the progressives to lead us into the future. And we will take America back! Keeping hope alive! Yay!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
lgCT's avatar
lgCT
4h

Excellent writing, Anand. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture