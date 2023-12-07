Share this postYour outrage won't defeat Trump. A bigger, better movement canthe.inkCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherYour outrage won't defeat Trump. A bigger, better movement canSome thoughts from this morningAnand GiridharadasDec 7, 2023166Share this postYour outrage won't defeat Trump. A bigger, better movement canthe.inkCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23Share166Share this postYour outrage won't defeat Trump. A bigger, better movement canthe.inkCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23Share
Anand, forgive my bluntness, but you keep saying this, that we need a movement, and you're absolutely right. But I think you must also be aware that the people you are talking about, the orgs with professional fundraisers, are not going to build that movemement.
I had hopes for Justice Democrats, but they seem to have turned into a fundraising organization. I had hopes for AOC, but she just sends me fundraising requests. Indivisible is slightly less bad, but they are also mostly not getting it, as far as I can tell based on the outreach I'm getting from them.
It feels like private equity has taken over all of the organizers on the left (and probably on the right too) and getting people to send money in time for the next FEC deadline is the entire message.
So given that we know that's the case, and we know that none of these orgs to whom we are sending money are going to build this movement, what do we do instead?
Personally, I'd love to see you work on this instead of just being a "Political Analyst." What do you say, man? We're desperate. I haven't heard one thing from you that I disagree with on this. Can you get Pete Buttigieg to quit his day job and go on the road? Please? I'd do it myself, but I'm an old white guy with obligations, plus I'm kind of on the spectrum and not that good at the kind of engagement we need, so I don't think I'm the right person for the times. You kind of are.
I agree with your comments on Morning Joe this morning, calling for a movement for democracy. Reverend Al Sharpton has said much of the same thing, also in Morning Joe, calling for a “Liberal Democracy Coalition.” So, how do we create one? I live in DC; tell me how to help. John Seip johnjseip@gmail.com.